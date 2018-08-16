The Netherlands backs Macedonia on its path to EU, NATO integration
- Thursday, August 16, 2018 1:15 PM
Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev held Thursday a meeting with the Dutch Ambassador to Macedonia, Wouter Plomp, in which support was expressed for the policies bringing Macedonia closer to Euro-Atlantic accession.
"I expect the majority of citizens to vote for the Euro-Atlantic future of the Republic of Macedonia in the upcoming referendum," said PM Zaev, according to a government's press release.
It is important that all citizens and political stakeholders took into consideration their personal responsibility for the historic moment that opens economic and security perspectives of the country and its citizens, it was concluded.
"Expectation was expressed in the meeting that Macedonia would continue to implement reforms, especially in the judiciary, which will contribute to the Euro-integration process. In this context, the Dutch Ambassador announced that the Netherlands will assist by sending experts in Macedonia. Also, expectation was expressed that Macedonia will become the 30th NATO member soon," stated the press release.
PM Zaev thanked Ambassador Plomp for the principled support of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for the democratic processes in Macedonia, including the support to the ongoing political process deemed vital for Macedonia's accession into the EU and NATO. ba/13:14
