Titanic lawyers disapprove of 'bombs' being heard in courtroom

Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) – SPO's Titanic trial has resumed in Skopje's Criminal Court. Twenty-one individuals are indicted in the case, including former PM Nikola Gruevski and former officials Mile Janakieski and Gordana Jankuloska.

More than 1,000 'bombs' were planned to be heard during the trial, but one of Gruevski's lawyers, Elenko Milanov, noted that the audio recordings were not original material the Court had received as evidence but re-recorded material.

Milanov and Gruevski's second lawyer Sanja Aleksic asked to see the official court records about SDSM submitting the 'bombs' to the SPO.

Indicted in SPO’s Titanic case, besides Gruevski, Janakieski, and Jankuloska, also are Martin Protugjer, Kiril Bozinovski, Biljana Brishkoska Boshkovski, Ilija Dimovski, Munir Pepic, Edmond Temelko, Leko Ristovski, Kiril Todorovski, Katerina Velovska, Stanko Korunovski, Kosta Markovski, Dragche Dragcheski, Marjan Nakevski, Goce Janevski, Xhezmi Ahmet, Robert Davitkov, Dalibor Aleshkovikj, and Lenka Rashajkovska.

They are suspected of criminal association, violation of voting rights, election bribes, destruction of election materials and abuse of election campaign funds in 2012.

The previous Titanic hearing was scheduled for July 3, but defendant Gordana Jankuloska’s lawyer Sanja Aleksic said that the former Interior Minister was unable to attend due to her being in hospital after giving birth.

Judge Osman Shabani, citing the defendant's right not to attend hearings for 45 days, then postponed the hearing for August 16.

At the beginning of today's hearing, judge Shabani asked Jankuloska if she was feeling well and if she was able to attend the trial, to which she replied in the affirmative. mr/13:35

