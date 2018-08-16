ARM Day observances kick off (video)

Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) - The ceremony to mark Macedonian Army (ARM) Day-August 18 kicked off Thursday with lining up of Defence Ministry and General Staff employees, laying flowers on the memorial of the killed ARM members, promotions, presentation of plaques, badges and certificates to ARM members at plateau in front of the Ministry of Defence.

The central ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday (Aug. 17), and ARM’s armament and equipment will be exhibited at the military stadium within Skopje’s City Park on Saturday (Aug. 18).

At today's ceremony, decrees for promotion were read out, plaques, badges, certificates of appreciation and other stimulating measures were presented to ARM and MOD personnel, and cups were given to the winners of sport's competitions organised on the occasion of ARM Day.

Deputy PM and Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska, Chief of General Staff of Army of the Republic of Macedonia (ARM), Lt. Gen. Metodija Velickovski, Deputy-Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Azim Nuredin, Defence Ministry State Secretary Dragan Nikolic, Director of ARM General Staff, Maj. Gen. Zoran Mileski and other ARM and Defence Ministry official attended the event.

ARM General Staff spokesman, Lt. Col. Toni Janevski, stressed that the Army and General Staff organized all the activities that have been conducted traditionally for the past 26 years.

“The central ceremony will take place on Friday in attendance of top officials, senior military officials and representatives of the diplomatic corps. On Saturday the activities will include tactical and technical exhibition, technical assets, military equipment and armament,” Janevski said.

One of the promoted ARM members at today’s event is Lt. Col. Dragan Kuzmanovski, who said that every promotion provides an incentive for further investment and maximum possible contribution in achieving the goals and to personally contribute to the common good for the army.

The celebration is to continue on Friday in the Ministry of Defence, where Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Macedonia, the state leadership, representatives of the diplomatic corps will attend. sk/14:10

