DW analysis: Who wants to see Macedonia and Bulgaria at odds and why

Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) - Attempts to stir up tensions between Macedonia and Bulgaria aim at blocking Skopje's path towards NATO membership for the benefit of Russia. Helpers in this project come as no surprise, reads a Deutsche Welle (DW) analysis.

"If you have been reading Bulgarian media this past week, you will get the impression that tensions have once again flared between Bulgaria and Macedonia. Historical disputes, fear of territorial pretensions, strong reaction - the entire arsenal from the past is once again used to convince the public on the two sides of the border that something is wrong. This is happening right before the referendum scheduled on Sept. 30, in which Macedonians should say whether they accept the new compromise name of their country, North Macedonia. A positive response will pave the way toward NATO and the EU," writes Ivan Bedrov, DW's Sofia correspondent.

It all began with a quoted statement of Macedonian Premier Zoran Zaev saying that "the Ilinden Uprising is Macedonian". "It is highly unlikely that you will find an article with this headline in the media archives, because the statement didn't attract attention. Thus, it is more precise to say that it all began with the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Korneliya Ninova, who recognized a major scandal in the statement, urged the Bulgarian government to react, and ultimately sent a letter to the European Parliament. As other pro-Russian politicians picked up the statement, it found its way in Macedonian media, whose readers will vote in late September. The entire action is part of the myriad of efforts aimed at causing the referendum to fail and to block Macedonia's path to the EU and NATO," says Bedrov.

Politicians from Macedonia have stated that the Ilinden Uprising in Macedonian many times before. This time, Zaev was quoted as saying a few days after he had marked alongside Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov the 115th anniversary of the uprising, known as Ilinden–Preobrazhenie Uprising in Bulgaria.

Korneliya Ninova reacted first calling on PM Borissov to 'quit the policy of quite acceptance of these statements, because they can come back to haunt Bulgaria as a boomerang." This is a resumption of BSP's position from two months ago when Macedonia and Greece signed the name deal. The socialists started calling on Bulgaria to condition its support to the opening of EU negotiations with Skopje "with guarantees that a name change will not imply territorial ambitions."

A threat was in plain sight in this position - Greece's veto to be replaced with a Bulgarian one. The BSP, then and now, got what it expected. Rumen Petkov, leader of the ABV political party, called Zaev 'a liar', and President Rumen Radev began proposing new opening of the treaty between Macedonia and Bulgaria, drafting of a separate annex and incorporation of these new clauses in 'chapter 35 of the negotiations between Macedonia and the EU.'

The reaction of the administration in Sofia was moderate - Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva, rather ironically, reminded Ninova about the role of the Bulgarian Communist Party in supporting Russian and Serbian interests in Tito-era Yugoslavia adding: "The policy of resistance is outdated. This behavior only leads to losing elections. Just ask Gruevski!"

Borissov said Bulgaria would recall these statements 'when time will come to green light Macedonia's accession to the EU." A day later, Zaev stated that 'together we will celebrate and observe our past... Together, we will be one family in the alliance of the EU and NATO." This should've put an end to everything, but it didn't, Bedrov says.

If anyone has any interest from causing tensions between Bulgaria and Macedonia, and thus to block Skopje from joining NATO and to delay the opening of EU negotiations, it is Russia. Several weeks ago, Greece expelled Russian diplomats accusing them of undermining the deal with Macedonia and inciting protests. Zaev revealed the scheme of how football hooligans in Macedonia were being paid to fuel unrest against the agreement with Athens. Money was secured by the Russian-Greek millionaire Ivan Savvidis.

In Bulgaria, attempts are made to provoke by the same politicians who are urging the EU to lift sanctions against Russia after the annexation of Crimea.

Attempts to close in on Macedonia are obvious. The executors are the usual suspects. As a result, Korneliya Ninova isn't stopping - the BSP leader sent a letter to the European Parliament President, Antonio Tajani asking him to make his position known. It's how the 'scandal' becomes an international affair. This is precisely what should be taken note of by Macedonians, who leading up to the referendum should be asking themselves: "Why all the hassle when the neighbors won't allow us in the EU anyway?!", reads the analysis "Who wants to see Macedonia and Bulgaria at odds and why?" ba/17:23

