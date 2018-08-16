МИА Лого
Thursday, August 16, 2018, 

MoD: No use of depleted uranium at Krivolak training area

Thursday, August 16, 2018  2:58 PM

MoD: No use of depleted uranium at Krivolak training area

Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Defense Radmila Sekerinska on Thursday denies speculation that ammunition containing depleted uranium will be used at the Krivolak army training area.

The reaction comes amid social media speculation regarding depleted uranium.

"Baseless lies serve no one. The citizens should not fall victim to fake news ahead of the upcoming referendum and the expected NATO membership," Sekerinska writes in a Facebook post.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) also issued a reaction strongly denying speculation shared on social media that an exercise of firing bombs containing depleted uranium will take place at Krivolak. 

"The Ministry of Defense with responsibility claims that neither current nor future training exercises of our NATO partners at Krivolak are in any way dangerous for the health of the citizens. Also, bombs with depleted uranium will not be used," the MoD says in a statement.

These lies aim at undermining public trust in NATO and they are designed as part of a negative campaign about the upcoming referendum, it adds.

"The citizens can rest assured, Macedonia's membership into NATO will only bring improved security and safety of our country," the MoD says. ba/14:56

