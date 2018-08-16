MoD: No use of depleted uranium at Krivolak training area
- Thursday, August 16, 2018 2:58 PM
Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Defense Radmila Sekerinska on Thursday denies speculation that ammunition containing depleted uranium will be used at the Krivolak army training area.
The reaction comes amid social media speculation regarding depleted uranium.
"Baseless lies serve no one. The citizens should not fall victim to fake news ahead of the upcoming referendum and the expected NATO membership," Sekerinska writes in a Facebook post.
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) also issued a reaction strongly denying speculation shared on social media that an exercise of firing bombs containing depleted uranium will take place at Krivolak.
"The Ministry of Defense with responsibility claims that neither current nor future training exercises of our NATO partners at Krivolak are in any way dangerous for the health of the citizens. Also, bombs with depleted uranium will not be used," the MoD says in a statement.
These lies aim at undermining public trust in NATO and they are designed as part of a negative campaign about the upcoming referendum, it adds.
"The citizens can rest assured, Macedonia's membership into NATO will only bring improved security and safety of our country," the MoD says. ba/14:56
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:25 PM | Turkey will emerge stronger from lira crisis despite U.S. row: minister
Finance Minister Berat Albayrak assured international investors on Thursday that Turkey would emerge...
- 6:17 PM | Up to 20 people still missing in Genoa bridge collapse, chief prosecutor says
There could still be as many as 20 people under the rubble of the collapsed highway bridge in Genoa,...
- 5:25 PM | DW analysis: Who wants to see Macedonia and Bulgaria at odds and why
Attempts to stir up tensions between Macedonia and Bulgaria aim at blocking Skopje's path towards NA...
- 5:03 PM | AJM voices concern over legalization of political propaganda in media
The President and Executive Director of the Association of Journalists of Macedonia (AJM), Naser Sel...
- 3:42 PM | 990 Macedonian nationals living abroad applied to vote in upcoming referendum
Thus far a total of 990 Macedonian nationals living abroad have filed applications for voting in th...