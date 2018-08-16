МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, August 16, 2018, 

990 Macedonian nationals living abroad applied to vote in upcoming referendum

Thursday, August 16, 2018  3:42 PM

990 Macedonian nationals living abroad applied to vote in upcoming referendum

Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) - Thus far a total of 990 Macedonian nationals living abroad  have filed applications for voting in the countries of their residence at the 30 September name referendum, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Thursday.

Out of the total number of applications, 965 have been accepted, 23 rejected, while the rest are being processed, SEC said.

Most of the applications have been filed for voting in Bern - 83; London -77; Toronto-60; Ljubljana – 62; Vienna - 57 and Canberra – 42.

SEC also urges citizens to check their data in the Voters' List up to August 23. lk/15:41

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Aretha Franklin, 'Queen of Soul', dies aged 76

Aretha Franklin, the "queen of soul" who became th...

Filmmaker Tony Kaye casts robot as lead actor in next feature

As the advancement of technology continues to repl...

John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s sons pose together for a selfie

John Lennon and Paul McCartney‘s sons Sean Ono Len...

2Cellos' Skopje concert rescheduled for Oct 19

The Skopje concert of 2Cellos, the widely acclaime...

Sister lunch ladies accused of stealing nearly $500K

Two sisters who were former cafeteria workers are ...

Top