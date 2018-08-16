990 Macedonian nationals living abroad applied to vote in upcoming referendum

Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) - Thus far a total of 990 Macedonian nationals living abroad have filed applications for voting in the countries of their residence at the 30 September name referendum, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Thursday.

Out of the total number of applications, 965 have been accepted, 23 rejected, while the rest are being processed, SEC said.

Most of the applications have been filed for voting in Bern - 83; London -77; Toronto-60; Ljubljana – 62; Vienna - 57 and Canberra – 42.

SEC also urges citizens to check their data in the Voters' List up to August 23. lk/15:41

