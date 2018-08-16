AJM voices concern over legalization of political propaganda in media

Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) –The President and Executive Director of the Association of Journalists of Macedonia (AJM), Naser Selmani and Dragan Sekulovski respectively, voiced concern over the latest amendments to the Electoral Code at separate meetings with diplomats accredited in the country.

For the last two days Selmani and Sekulovski held talks with the French and Dutch Ambassadors to Macedonia, Christian Thimonier and Wouter Plomp, Deputy Ambassador of the EU Delegation in Skopje Lukas Holub and US Embassy political adviser Paul Graden, AJM top officials

Selmani pointed out that the recent amendments to the Election Code for the legalization of political propaganda in the media with public funds and the indirect regulation of the online media could have unfavorable effect on the freedom of press, AJM said in a press release on Thursday.

The government and the opposition, he said, want to make political propaganda in the media during the election campaign and thus ‘to restore the old corruptive system between politics and media owners as it was the case under the regime of former PM (Nikola) Gruevski.’

‘The money allocated to media from political parties for publishing political propaganda will make them financially dependent and affect their editorial policy,’ Selmani said.

He asked diplomats to urge the government ‘after the referendum to revoke the possibility for using public money for political propaganda and for the State Election Commission to register and punish online media during the election and referendum campaigns. lk/17:02

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.