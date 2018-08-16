FM Dimitrov to launch campaign for informing citizens about Skopje-Athens deal, upcoming referendum

Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) – A campaign, dubbed ‘Ask the Minister’, will be launched next week to inform citizens about Macedonia-Greece agreement and the upcoming referendum, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said in an interview with ’24 News’ TV.

During the campaign, the Foreign Minister will answer to citizens’ questions via social media once a week, namely every Thursday.

It is very important for the citizens to get familiar with the basic elements and benefits of the agreement with Greece, Dimitrov said. He appealed to citizens to read the document, which is available on the Government website (www.vlada.mk). The polls, he added, show that a small number of citizens are aware of the document’s content.

‘It is my duty, as a signatory of the agreement, to do my best to inform the citizens about the document, as we (Macedonia) are on a historic crossroad. A lot is at stake, we have to make a very significant decision – where we wish Macedonia to be in the upcoming period,’ Dimitrov said.

For me, he said, the support of this agreement is a national and obligation of the present generation for strengthening the state and its identity.

He also notified that it would be difficult for Macedonia to survive without being part of the European Union and NATO. In this respect Dimitrov notified the recent ideas of Macedonia’s northern neighbors about borders redrawing.

Dimitrov reiterated some of the agreement’s main points, namely that the country’s name will be the Republic of North Macedonia, which requires constitutional amendments; the citizenship shall be Macedonian/citizens of the Republic North Macedonia, while the national anthem and Macedonian language remain unchanged.

Commenting the differences between ruling and opposition VMRO-DPMNE party over the agreement, Dimitrov said that it was not a matter of political parties or the government, but a vital issue for the future of the country, its accession to NATO, EU, for keeping the young people at home.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski is entitled to own opinion about the agreement, but one cannot voice support for EU and NATO membership and at the same time refute the agreement, Dimitrov said.

Citizens should decide if they wish for Macedonia to move forward or go back to the waiting room, Dimitrov said, inviting them to come out and cast their vote in the upcoming referendum.

‘To boycott own future, own state, our Macedonia is an act of cowardice,’ Dimitrov said. lk/20:39

