Ahead of referendum, misinformation spreads, speculation stirs

Skopje, 17 August 2018 (MIA) – As the campaign for the upcoming referendum on the Macedonia and Greece name deal gains momentum, much misinformation has started to spread.

Minister of Defense Radmila Sekerinska on Thursday denied speculation that ammunition containing depleted uranium would be used at the Krivolak army training area.

The reaction came amid social media speculation regarding depleted uranium.

"Baseless lies serve no one. The citizens should not fall victim to fake news ahead of the upcoming referendum and the expected NATO membership," Sekerinska wrote in a Facebook post.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) also issued a reaction vigorously denying speculation shared on social media that an exercise of firing bombs containing depleted uranium would take place at Krivolak.

"The Ministry of Defense with full responsibility claims that neither current nor future training exercises of our NATO partners at Krivolak are in any way dangerous for the health of the citizens. Also, bombs with depleted uranium will not be used," the MoD said in a statement.

"These lies aim at undermining public trust in NATO, and they are designed as part of a negative campaign about the upcoming referendum.

"Citizens can rest assured, Macedonia's membership into NATO will only bring improved security and safety of our country," the MoD said.

Meanwhile, attempts were made to stir up tensions between Macedonia and Bulgaria aimed at blocking Skopje's path towards NATO membership for the benefit of Russia, according to a Deutsche Welle (DW) analysis.

"If you have been reading Bulgarian media this past week, you will get the impression that tensions have once again flared between Bulgaria and Macedonia. Historical disputes, fear of territorial pretensions, strong reaction - the entire arsenal from the past is once again used to convince the public on the two sides of the border that something is wrong. This is happening right before the referendum scheduled on Sept. 30, in which Macedonians should say whether they accept the new compromise name of their country, North Macedonia. A positive response will pave the way toward NATO and the EU," writes Ivan Bedrov, DW's Sofia correspondent.

It all began with a quoted statement of Macedonian PM Zoran Zaev saying that "the Ilinden Uprising is Macedonian." "It is highly unlikely that you will find an article with this headline in the media archives because the statement didn't attract attention. Thus, it is more precise to say that it all began with the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Korneliya Ninova, who recognized a major scandal in the statement, urged the Bulgarian government to react, and ultimately sent a letter to the European Parliament. As other pro-Russian politicians picked up the statement, it found its way in Macedonian media, whose readers will vote in late September," says DW's Bedrov.

If anyone has any interest from causing tensions between Bulgaria and Macedonia, and thus to block Skopje from joining NATO and delaying the opening of EU negotiations, it is Russia. Several weeks ago, Greece expelled Russian diplomats accusing them of undermining the deal with Macedonia and inciting protests. Zaev revealed the scheme of how football hooligans in Macedonia were being paid to fuel unrest against the agreement with Athens. The Russian-Greek millionaire Ivan Savvidis secured money for it, DW's correspondent from Sofia says in the analysis "Who wants to see Macedonia and Bulgaria at odds and why?"

Various opinions have been going around on the name deal itself. Its opponents say that Macedonians would lose their identity, while the Government is firm on the stance that the deal strengthens the identity by eliminating any obstacles to the strategic goal of the country, which is to integrate into the Euro-Atlantic structures.

So far, these referendum-related topics have been raised mostly on social networks. The Government on Tuesday decided to run a public campaign about the September 30 referendum question: "Are you in favor of NATO and EU membership by accepting the name deal between Macedonia and Greece?"

"The campaign," Government Spokesperson Muamet Hoxha told a news conference, "will inform the citizens that a successful referendum paves the way for Macedonia to join NATO and the EU, and it will elaborate on the name deal with Greece and the benefits from it."

"All finances used to fund the campaign will be publicly revealed," Hoxha said.

So far, Hoxha pointed out, EUR 100 has been spent on public ads as part of the referendum campaign on PM Zoran Zaev's Facebook page.

Ministries and other state institutions have one more day to submit information to the Ministry of Finance about available funds that could be tapped into for the referendum campaign.

There are no bans as to who can launch a referendum campaign. According to the State Electoral Commission, only Parliament has the right to special media space for public propaganda. Anyone else who would like to participate in the campaign can do it in under current market conditions. mr/ba/09:51

