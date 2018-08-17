ARM Day observance

Skopje, 17 August 2018 (MIA) - The central ceremony to mark Macedonian Army (ARM) Day-August 18 will be held Friday at plateau in front of the Ministry of Defence’s building where country’s President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Gjorge Ivanov and Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska are to deliver addresses.

Ivanov will decorate the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion from 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade and Signal Battalion with the Order of Military Merit, and decrees for promotion will be read out, plaques, badges, certificates of appreciation will also be presented to associates and organisations with which the MoD and the ARM cooperate.

DM Radmila Sekerinska and Chief of ARM General Staff, Lt. Gen. Metodija Velickovski invited Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, PM Zoran Zaev, ministers, deputies, former defence ministers and chiefs of staff, retired ARM generals, ambassadors and military attachés accredited in Macedonia to attend the event.

Earlier today, a wreath laying ceremony will take place in the veterans' cemetery, on the tombs of deceased president Boris Trajkovski, former president Kiro Gligorov and general Mihajlo Apostolski.

On occasion of ARM Day, an Army artillery unit is to perform Friday at 7pm a honorary 10-gun salute in Skopje-based Ilinden barracks. sk/10:22

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.