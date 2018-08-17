Maj. Gen. Vasko Gjurcinovski appointed Chief of ARM’s General Staff

Skopje, 17 August 2018 (MIA) - Maj. Gen. Vasko Gjurcinovski has been appointed new Chief of the General Staff of the Army of the Republic of Macedonia (ARM) by decree of President Gjorge Ivanov. His appointment has been announced at Friday’s central ceremony on the occasion of the ARM Day – August 18.

Gjurcinovski replaces the Lt. Gen. Metodija Velickovski, who leaves the post as his three-year term is completed. The newly appointed Chief of ARM Staff has served as senior military representative of ARM in NATO HQ in Brussels.

Gen. Gjurcinovski served as commander of the Joint Operations Command, and previously he was also commander of special forces and adjutant to the President Gjorge Ivanov. sk/11:37

