Sekerinska: In just a year, Macedonia becomes trusted partner of NATO, neighbours and allies (video)

Skopje, 17 August 2018 (MIA) - The Republic of Macedonia from problematic isolated country has become trusted partner of NATO, trusted partner of our neighbours and trusted partner of the allies in just one year, Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska said Friday addressing central ceremony to mark ARM Day-August 18.

One year ago when I assumed post, I stood in front of you under other circumstances - neglected army, stopped reforms, halved budget, disregarded army and its troops. Today, we can finally define defence reforms and ensure deserved membership into NATO.

She said that one year is not enough to implement all reforms, but there has been progress in defence sphere, whereas one of the first measures was increase in salaries by 10 percent for employees in defence and increase in defence budget by 15 percent aimed at achieving NATO standards.

“We have restored the focus of key defence reforms and NATO membership by implementing the Strategic Defence Review and the Defence Strategy. By this we have shown that the Republic of Macedonia knows what it wants and where it wants to go, thus achieving one of the strategic goals, an invitation for NATO membership and the start of EU accession talks. This represents our strong consensual determination and ambition which lasts more than 20 years, however concrete and visible results are needed,” Sekerinska said.

She announced that course for non-commissioned officers will be organised as of September, which was not realized since 2009. Moreover, open competition for defence attaché in Paris is announced.

The benefits of NATO membership will also be felt in the economy, she said.

“In several weeks the citizens will have the historic chance to vote for a better state, strengthen identity and language that will not be denied, thus strengthening the future of the next generations,” Sekerinska said, adding that they follow with great attention the false news which are spreading intentionally and deliberately to discredit these processes and citizens to disregard the strategic priority of the state.

Country’s President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Gjorge Ivanov addressing the event said that ARM in the past years fulfilled great tasks, even in conditions that became more complex and more risky year after year.

“The army is a neutral guardian of country’s territorial integrity and independence. It protects the borders, sovereignty, security and unitarity of the Republic of Macedonia. The army has helped its citizens in dealing with natural disasters, and has been continuously participating in peacekeeping missions worldwide,” Ivanov said.

According to Ivanov, Macedonia’s contribution is not symbolic, but essential. Although Macedonia has not yet joined NATO, the Army of the Republic of Macedonia is de facto an integral part of NATO, because the country does not leave the Euro-Atlantic path.

“During my term in 2015, the Army faced the biggest challenge i.e. the migrant crisis. In conditions of deep political divisions, protests and counter-protests, when many institutions were paralyzed and many processes blocked, there was a danger that the territory of Macedonia would be flooded by a migrant wave, Ivanov said, adding that the Army successfully faced all challenges and completely justified trust and confidence of all citizens,” Ivanov said.

He emphasized that there should be more investments in defence, in modern technologies due to new hybrid threats, and the most important is the investment in improving the living standard of the Army, noting that military leaders should not succumb to party and political pressures.

Maj. Gen. Vasko Gjurcinovski has been appointed new Chief of the General Staff of the Army of the Republic of Macedonia (ARM) by decree of President Gjorge Ivanov. Gjurcinovski replaces the Lt. Gen. Metodija Velickovski, who leaves the post as his three-year term is completed.

Brigadier General Metodi Hadzi Janev has been also decorated with the Legion of Merit of the US Army as a gratitude for his engagement as military attaché in the USA from August 2015 until February 2018 and his contribution to the promotion of US-Macedonia cooperation in conditions of extreme political turmoil in Macedonia.

Additionally, decrees for promotion have been read out, plaques, badges, certificates of appreciation have been also presented to associates and organisations with which the MoD and the ARM cooperate.

Ministers, deputies, former defence ministers and chiefs of staff, retired ARM generals, ambassadors and military attachés accredited in Macedonia also attended the event. sk/14:25

