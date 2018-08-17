Ahmeti: All in favor of Macedonia's EU and NATO integration will support referendum

Skopje, 17 August 2018 (MIA) – All in favor of Macedonia's integration into NATO and the EU will support the referendum on Sept. 30, including the opposition, as the country's Euro-Atlantic integration is also part of their political program, Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) leader Ali Ahmeti told Wouter Plomp, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Macedonia.

According to DUI's press release, Ahmeti and Plomp held a meeting Friday to discuss topics related to current developments in the country and the region, including the referendum, the rule of law, and the fight against corruption.

DUI has called on all state institutions, the press release reads, to investigate all claims of corruption in the country, encouraging at the same time all other political parties to do the same.

Ahmeti ended the meeting by concluding that 'the only way forward for the whole region is to work together and follow European standards to fully integrate into NATO and the EU'. mr/14:04

