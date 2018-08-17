MoD: Use of depleted uranium ammunition is fake news
- Friday, August 17, 2018 2:02 PM
Skopje, 17 August 2018 (MIA) - Ammunition containing depleted uranium is not used at Kriviolak military training area. Photos published by some news websites are typical fake news and their intention is to spread panic and to cause public distrust in NATO, says the Ministry of Defense (MoD).
MoD experts emphasize that ammunition with depleted uranium has never been used so far at the training site. Soldiers at a recent exercise held alongside the US armed forces used ammunition for 12.7 mm caliber machine guns. It is a lead cartridge with a copper casing. Because of the color, copper is pointed out to spin news that the ammunition has depleted uranium, according to the MoD. The smallest ammunition caliber with depleted uranium is 30 mm, it adds.
The Defense Ministry and the Macedonian Army have prepared a project to protect the environment of the Krivolak training area and they fully abide by it in order to protect the region from contamination, according to MoD.
Writing in a Facebook post yesterday, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska denied speculation that ammunition with depleted uranium had been used at Krivolak.
"Baseless lies serve no one. The citizens should not fall victim to fake news ahead of the upcoming referendum and the expected NATO membership," Sekerinska said. ba/14:00
