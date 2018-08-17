PM Zaev meets SEC members ahead of name referendum

Skopje, 17 August 2018 (MIA) - The referendum is an obligation of national importance. All institutions are charged with cooperating with the State Election Commission (SEC). The government is also at a disposal, in a principled manner, in accordance with its legal authorizations, to make sure the legal needs of the SEC are met. And the government will make it happen, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Friday at a meeting with State Election Commission members.

Everyone has the responsibility to perform their duties professionally, Zaev stated, according to a press release.

"I believe that each one of us is aware of the professional and human responsibility for this important process. We are all obliged to do our job professionally," the PM stressed.

The SEC members, including its president Oliver Derkovski, said the commission worked in a professional and economical manner pledging it would continue to function in similar way.

The importance of a professional and transparent functioning of the State Election Commission prior to and on the day of the name referendum was underscored in order all citizens and political stakeholders to have confidence in the process, the government said in the press release.

The interlocutors also discussed the media campaign for the referendum, the necessity of observing legal provisions related to the campaign and the funds the Parliament needed to conduct the campaign. ba/15:57

###

