PM Zaev meets new Macedonia’s Ambassador to UK

Skopje, 17 August 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev held talks Friday with new Macedonia’s Ambassador to the UK Aleksandra Miovska, the government said in a press release.

The talks tackled the ambassadorial platform of Miovska for nourishing the Macedonian-British friendly relations and cooperation in the spheres of defense and security, economy, youth etc.

Miovska has been a senior career diplomat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the press release reads. lk/16:02

