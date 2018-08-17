PM Zaev meets new Macedonia’s Ambassador to UK
- Friday, August 17, 2018 4:03 PM
Skopje, 17 August 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev held talks Friday with new Macedonia’s Ambassador to the UK Aleksandra Miovska, the government said in a press release.
The talks tackled the ambassadorial platform of Miovska for nourishing the Macedonian-British friendly relations and cooperation in the spheres of defense and security, economy, youth etc.
Miovska has been a senior career diplomat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the press release reads. lk/16:02
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:31 PM | Two die after paragliding accident in Krusevo
Two paragliding pilots crashed near the ‘Meckin Kamen’ hill in Krusevo on Friday. One of them died o...
- 6:17 PM | Germany reaches deal on sending back migrants to Greece
Germany has reached an agreement with Greece to send back migrants to the Mediterranean country if t...
- 5:53 PM | SEC President: No 'phantoms' in Voter's List
Phantom voters in the Voter's List do not exist, according to State Election Commission (SEC) Presid...
- 5:42 PM | India monsoon floods 'kill more than 300' in Kerala
At least 324 people have been killed in flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala, the regiona...
- 5:09 PM | Slovenia's parliament confirms Sarec as PM designate
Slovenia’s parliament approved Marjan Sarec, a comedian turned politician, as prime minister designa...