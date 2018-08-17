German ‘Gerresheimer’ reviews possibility to invest in Macedonia

Skopje, 17 August 2018 (MIA) – The German company ‘Gerresheimer’ has been reviewing the possibility to open a plant in Macedonia.

The company’s management is impressed with the infrastructure in Macedonia, the conditions within the free trade zones and the government’s commitment to the country’s success, says Oliver Brugel, member of the Board of Directors of Gerresheimer’s medical section.

‘We expect for the company’s board to make the decision in the Q4 of 2018,’ Brugel says.

The possibility of Gerresheimer to come in Macedonia means that the company will invest substantial funds in construction and equipping of a plant, which also offers opportunity for engagement of skilled workforce, Vice-Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev says.

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With our specialty glass and plastic products, we contribute to health and well-being. It has worldwide operations and about 10,000 employees. Gerresheimer’s plants in Europe, North America, South America and Asia, generate annual revenues of approximately EUR 1.4 billion.

The comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for the safe, simple administration of medicines: insulin pens, inhalers, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampules, bottles and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry. lk/16:58

