Two die after paragliding accident in Krusevo

Prilep, 17 August 2018 (MIA) – Two paragliding pilots crashed near the ‘Meckin Kamen’ hill in Krusevo on Friday. One of them died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Prilep.

The pilots are foreigners, namely holders of Ukrainian and British citizenship, Prilep police department spokesperson Natalija Spirova told MIA.

The police haven’t yet released other details about the tragic accident. lk/21:31

