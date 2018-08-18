PM Zaev congratulates ARM Day to Army members (video)

Skopje, 18 August 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev congratulating the ARM Day-August 18 to all members of the Army of the Republic of Macedonia said that the most valuable decoration – invitation to start NATO accession negotiations – is attached on your uniforms this year.

“We are joining NATO as an equal 30th member state. NATO represents a security and safety for a state and its citizens, but NATO represents also a higher living standard and investment, new jobs, higher wages, modern health system and quality education. You, who have stood side-by-side with your NATO counterparts for years, know best what it means to be under the auspices of NATO, which, thanks to you, is open for all citizens of the Republic of Macedonia,” Zaev said in congratulation note.

He congratulated the ARM members on their successes over the years, on the dignified representation of Macedonia in peacekeeping missions and on their highest professionalism. sk/11:57

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.