President Ivanov’s School for Young Leaders to be held Aug. 20 to 30

Skopje, 18 August 2018 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov is to open the 9th School for Young Leaders in Struga on Monday (August 20), which will last until August 30, with attendance of forty participants and thirty lecturers from Macedonia, Europe and the world.

Ivanov will officially open the school joined by former Latvian President Valdis Zatlers.

This year’s programme of the School for Young Leaders will focus on the best practices and knowledge for the development of eco-systems for encouraging start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises as well as business research and innovation in general.

David Goldsmith, management and leadership expert, Özgür Tort, CEO of Migros Group, Stefan Peter, Chairman of the Management Board of EVN Macedonia, Pinar Ayvaz Arikan, General Manager of Turkish Airlines in Skopje, Eser Cevahir, Director of Cevahir Holding, Sani Sener, CEO of TAV Airports, Baybars Altuntas, Chairman of World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), David Beckett, pitch trainer and TEDx speech coach and Snezana Zivcevska-Staplers, project manager at IBM will be among the lecturers this year.

The programme will also include lectures of prominent individuals, successful businessmen and managers of large corporations from Macedonia, Europe and the world.

The School for Young Leaders is a project of President Gjorge Ivanov, primarily initiated upon his idea and vision to enable the young, talented and ambitious people from Macedonia to upgrade and improve their skills, to develop their creativity and managerial capacities and leadership skills and to maintain netted through ISLAA Alumni Association.

Over the past eight years, the school hosted 320 young people and 180 renowned lecturers. The School for Young Leaders was rewarded by the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) as the 2017 best socially responsible project in Europe. sk/13:34

