Macedonia marks ARM Day

Skopje, 18 August 2018 (MIA) - For twenty-six years the Army of the Republic of Macedonia (ARM) protects our country, secures the safety of our citizens and helps whenever necessary. ARM is an institution in which citizens always have the greatest confidence, the Army is always here whenever it's difficult and helps the citizens, when there is a problem and conducts honorably in the world, DM Radmila Sekerinska said Saturday at the at the ARM open day for the citizens on the occasion of ARM Day – August 18.

“ARM was the biggest quiet diplomat that succeeded in providing with our invitation for NATO membership. And that's why we are here today to express appreciation and recognition to all women and men of the army - from soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers, to top elders, generals and chiefs, for everything they did for Macedonia,” Sekerinska told reporters at military stadium in the Skopje’s City Park.

She expressed satisfaction that numerous citizens came here today to see the display of ARM's combat armament and equipment.

“Army has long been neglected and forgotten and it must back on track with concrete steps. This year, the government provided 15 percent increase for the entire defence budget. It also provided an increase in salaries by 10 percent to all ARM members and we secured the first payment of the jubilee award to all those who have served the Army for over 15 years,” she underlined.

Sekerinska said that they ensured funds from the budget for purchase of uniforms and boots for all Army members and she also announced that procurement of non-military vehicles and engineering machines is underway, which will increase Army’s capacity especially in support to civilian institutions. Repair of all helicopters is expected to be completed by end of September.

“In the Strategic Defence Review, the government obligated to increase in defence assets by 0.2 percent every year, and the already planned budget submitted to the Ministry of Finance foresees purchase of armored personnel carriers, as well as the next steps in the part of the modernization of defence,” Sekerinska said.

In the framework of the ARM Day observances, an exhibition of ARM's combat armament and equipment was opened Saturday at the military stadium within Skopje's City Park, whereat citizens have the opportunity to get acquainted with technical assets, combat vehicles and armament and MI-8/18 helicopter.

The central ceremony to mark Macedonian Army (ARM) Day-August 18 was held Friday at plateau in front of the Ministry of Defence’s building where country’s President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Gjorge Ivanov and Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska delivered addresses.

Decrees for promotion were read out, plaques, badges, certificates of appreciation were also presented to associates and organisations with which the MoD and the ARM cooperate.

Maj. Gen. Vasko Gjurcinovski was appointed new Chief of the General Staff of the Army of the Republic of Macedonia (ARM) by decree of President Gjorge Ivanov. His appointment was announced at Friday’s ceremony. Gjurcinovski replaces the Lt. Gen. Metodija Velickovski, who leaves the post as his three-year term is completed. sk/15:12

