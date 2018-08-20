МИА Лого
Monday, August 20, 2018, 

Monday, August 20, 2018  9:33 AM

Parliament resumes work after summer break

Skopje, 20 August 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian parliament resumes its duties Monday after a three-week summer break.

Information whether and how the MPs and parliamentary groups will participate in the public campaign for the referendum is expected to be known this week, and also whether the parliament, as authorized proposer, will monitor the work of election bodies that will conduct the referendum on Sept. 30.

Parliamentary Committee on Economic Issues is to discuss today the annual report of Commission for Protection of Competition.

Nineteen items, mainly changes to the laws in the first reading are included in the agenda of 58th parliament’s session which is scheduled for Aug. 29. 

The first coordination meeting between Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and the coordinators of the parliamentary groups is expected to be held by the middle of the week.

Xhaferi at the last press briefing on July 31 said that after the summer break, the parliament is expected to elect the members of several second instance commissions as well as director of Operational Technical Agency (OTA). sk/09:26

###

