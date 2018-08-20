FM Dimitrov to meet US Secretary of State Pompeo in Washington

Skopje, 20 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is paying a working visit to the US on 20-22 August at the invitation of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In Washington, he is also scheduled to meet senior officials of the US administration, National Security Council, US Department of State, US Congress as well as with the representatives of NGOs and other institutions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday in a press release. sk/10:43

