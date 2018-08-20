FM Dimitrov to meet US Secretary of State Pompeo in Washington
- Monday, August 20, 2018 10:45 AM
Skopje, 20 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is paying a working visit to the US on 20-22 August at the invitation of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
In Washington, he is also scheduled to meet senior officials of the US administration, National Security Council, US Department of State, US Congress as well as with the representatives of NGOs and other institutions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday in a press release. sk/10:43
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 11:36 AM | As SPO's Titanic trial resumes, 900 'bombs' remain to be heard
More than 900 'bombs' remain to be heard as the Special Prosecutor Office's Titanic trial resumes in...
- 10:45 AM | FM Dimitrov to meet US Secretary of State Pompeo in Washington
Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is paying a working visit to the US on 20-22 August at ...
- 9:55 AM | This year's Ohrid Summer to end on an innovative Iliad note
The 58th Ohrid Summer Festival will close with a performance of Homer's Iliad at Ohrid's Amphitheate...
- 9:33 AM | Parliament resumes work after summer break
The Macedonian parliament resumes its duties Monday after a three-week summer break.
- 9:20 AM | Brazil to send troops to town bordering Venezuela
The Brazilian government plans to send troops to the border town of Pacaraima after residents there ...