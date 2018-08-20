Titanic: Janakieski, Derkoski recruited state employees to vote in 2011

Skopje, 20 August 2018 (MIA) – Current State Election Commission President and former Macedonian Railways director Oliver Derkoski received materials and voting instructions by former Minister of Transport and Communications Mile Janakieski ahead of the general elections in 2011.

"Members to go out first, then relatives, then employees to vote by noon, and later the undecided," Janakieski tells Derkoski in a recording that was presented as evidence in Skopje's Criminal Court on Monday.

The Special Prosecutor's Office has filed 5,910 items of evidence connected to the Titanic case and proposed a list of 191 witnesses.

Other evidence presented at today's hearing included a conversation in which Janakieski instructs a police chief in the city of Radovis on how to talk to citizens by going door to door.

In another recording, he could be heard urging someone to get fifty party supporters to also 'go door to door' to recruit voters because VMRO-DPMNE needed 12 delegates to be elected in Voting District no. 4.

Another 'bomb' revealed Janakieski telling the Valandovo Mayor to suspend a gym teacher until after the elections.

"He can't go door to door? He's that busy, huh? Call him and tell him not to go to work until after the elections. Not to show his face in all of Valandovo," Janakieski said.

Also indicted in the Titanic case are former PM Nikola Gruevski and former officials Gordana Jankuloska, Martin Protugjer, Kiril Bozinovski, Biljana Brishkoska Boshkovski, Ilija Dimovski, Munir Pepic, Edmond Temelko, Leko Ristovski, Kiril Todorovski, Katerina Velovska, Stanko Korunovski, Kosta Markovski, Dragche Dragcheski, Marjan Nakevski, Goce Janevski, Xhezmi Ahmet, Robert Davitkov, Dalibor Aleshkovikj, and Lenka Rashajkovska.

They are suspected of criminal association, violation of voting rights, election bribes, destruction of election materials and abuse of election campaign funds in 2012. mr/13:42

