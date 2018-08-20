МИА Лого
Zaev: Macedonia’s EU entry to bring higher economic growth and better living standards

Monday, August 20, 2018  1:23 PM

Skopje, 20 August 2018 (MIA) - PM Zoran Zaev referring to benefits from EU membership wrote late Sunday on his Facebook profile that the living standards of the citizens will improve by Macedonia’s entry in the European Union.

“Macedonia’s EU accession will bring higher living standards. By joining the EU, we are joining the 500 million European Union consumer market. The exports will increase and economic growth will be higher,” Zaev wrote on his Facebook profile. sk/13:23

