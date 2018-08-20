Agency: List of 30 producers of genetically modified rice
- Monday, August 20, 2018 1:53 PM
Skopje, 20 August 2018 (MIA) - The Food and Veterinary Agency (FVA) is continuing ground controls after compiling a list of 30 possible producers of genetically modified rice.
The variety of rice produced from a genetically modified seed has been determined, according to FVA director Zoran Atanasov.
Before measures are taken, the controls will pinpoint the producers.
"This matter is being investigated until it is fully resolved. As teams are deployed on the ground, the producers of this variety of rice will be fully disclosed. A list of 30 possible producers has been complied," Atanasov told reporters.
According to the Agency's director, controls are heightened not only in the country, but also on border crossings regarding imported goods. ba/13:52
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:45 PM | President Ivanov: School for Young Leaders turns into recognized brand
About 40 young people from Azerbaijan, Canada, China, Macedonia, Switzerland, Spain…are taking part ...
- 6:52 PM | Islamic militants launch attacks in Chechnya, 5 killed
Islamic militants launched a series of attacks Monday in Russia's southern province of Chechnya, lea...
- 6:49 PM | Turkey initiates WTO dispute complaint over additional U.S. tariffs
Turkey has initiated a dispute complaint with the World Trade Organisation against additional tariff...
- 5:53 PM | Titanic: Electoral fraud trial resumes Sept. 12
122 'bombs', i.e. batches of wiretapped phone conversations, were played Monday during a trial of th...
- 5:22 PM | Organizations ask government to fund 'Boycott' referendum campaign
The organizations campaigning against the Sept. 30 name referendum on Monday asked the government to...