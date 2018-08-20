Gasoline prices to reduce, while diesel is set to increase
- Monday, August 20, 2018 1:47 PM
Skopje, 20 August 2018 (MIA) - The prices of gasoline will decrease by half a Denar, while diesel will increase by half a Denar per liter as of Monday midnight, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has decided.
By this decision the prices of oil derivatives are decreased by an average of 0.66%.
Thus, the new price of EUROSUPER BS-95 is MKD 71 per litre and EUROSUPER BS-98 is MKD 72.5. The price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) now stands at MKD 63 and extra light household fuel (EL-1) will be sold for MKD 51.5.
The price of crude oil M1-HC is reduced and now stands at MKD 33.053 per kilogram.
The ERC says the new prices come as a result of the lower prices of crude oil at world markets and the higher US Dollar exchange rate in the past fortnight. sk/13:46
