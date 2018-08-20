Majority of Greek MPs will vote for Prespa Agreement, Speaker Voutsis says
- Monday, August 20, 2018 3:54 PM
Athens, 20 August 2018 (MIA) – Vast majority of Greek MPs will support the Prespa (Skopje-Athens name) Agreement when the document enters the parliament voting procedure, Speaker Nikos Voutsis says for Radio ‘Real FM’.
I believe the Macedonian issue and the Prespa Agreement will be supported by more MPs than assumed at the moment as several events, starting with a conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are to be held for clarifying of all misunderstands related to be document, Voutsis says. lk/15:54
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:45 PM | President Ivanov: School for Young Leaders turns into recognized brand
About 40 young people from Azerbaijan, Canada, China, Macedonia, Switzerland, Spain…are taking part ...
- 6:52 PM | Islamic militants launch attacks in Chechnya, 5 killed
Islamic militants launched a series of attacks Monday in Russia's southern province of Chechnya, lea...
- 6:49 PM | Turkey initiates WTO dispute complaint over additional U.S. tariffs
Turkey has initiated a dispute complaint with the World Trade Organisation against additional tariff...
- 5:53 PM | Titanic: Electoral fraud trial resumes Sept. 12
122 'bombs', i.e. batches of wiretapped phone conversations, were played Monday during a trial of th...
- 5:22 PM | Organizations ask government to fund 'Boycott' referendum campaign
The organizations campaigning against the Sept. 30 name referendum on Monday asked the government to...