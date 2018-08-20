Majority of Greek MPs will vote for Prespa Agreement, Speaker Voutsis says

Athens, 20 August 2018 (MIA) – Vast majority of Greek MPs will support the Prespa (Skopje-Athens name) Agreement when the document enters the parliament voting procedure, Speaker Nikos Voutsis says for Radio ‘Real FM’.

I believe the Macedonian issue and the Prespa Agreement will be supported by more MPs than assumed at the moment as several events, starting with a conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are to be held for clarifying of all misunderstands related to be document, Voutsis says. lk/15:54

