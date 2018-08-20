Titanic: Electoral fraud trial resumes Sept. 12

Skopje, 20 August 2018 (MIA) - 122 'bombs', i.e. batches of wiretapped phone conversations, were played Monday during a trial of the Special Public Prosecutor (SPO) case dubbed Titanic. The trial will resume on September 12.

Several former high-ranking state and party officials are standing trial for electoral fraud ahead of the 2013 general elections.

A total of 243 'bombs' were played so far out of the 1,063 recordings filed by the SPO as evidence in the trial. Also, the SPO has filed 5,910 items of evidence connected to the Titanic case and proposed a list of 191 witnesses.

Ex-Macedonian Railways director Oliver Derkoski, who was recently appointed as head of the State Election Commission, could be heard in the tapped phone calls receiving voting instructions by former Minister of Transport and Communications Mile Janakieski ahead of the general elections in 2011.

Other evidence presented at today's hearing included a conversation in which Janakieski instructs a police chief in the city of Radovis on how to talk to citizens by going door to door.

Also indicted in the Titanic case are former PM Nikola Gruevski and former officials Gordana Jankuloska, Martin Protugjer, Kiril Bozinovski, Biljana Brishkoska Boshkovski, Ilija Dimovski, Munir Pepic, Edmond Temelko, Leko Ristovski, Kiril Todorovski, Katerina Velovska, Stanko Korunovski, Kosta Markovski, Dragche Dragcheski, Marjan Nakevski, Goce Janevski, Xhezmi Ahmet, Robert Davitkov, Dalibor Aleshkovikj, and Lenka Rashajkovska.

They are suspected of criminal association, violation of voting rights, election bribes, destruction of election materials and abuse of election campaign funds in 2012. ba/17:50

