President Ivanov: School for Young Leaders turns into recognized brand

Struga, 20 August 2018 (MIA) – About 40 young people from Azerbaijan, Canada, China, Macedonia, Switzerland, Spain…are taking part in 2018 School for Young Leaders, held under the auspices of President Gjorge Ivanov.

The school has become a recognized brand for the last nine years, Ivanov said Monday in Struga at the start of 10-day educational program.

‘In the course of these nine years we have created a future for the young, but also young people for the future,’ Ivanov said.

This year the school will be dedicated to rapidly developing technology and how it affects leadership skills in all spheres of every-day life, the President said.

Ex-Latvian president Valdis Zatlers notified that the leadership skills ‘are based on know-how, experience, wisdom and creativity.’

This year the School for Young Leaders will focus on the best eco-system developing practices for encouraging start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises as well as business research and innovation in general.

The programme includes lectures of prominent domestic and international individuals, successful businessmen and managers of large corporations.

The School for Young Leaders is President Ivanov’s project, primarily initiated upon his idea and vision to enable the young, talented and ambitious people from Macedonia to upgrade and improve their skills, develop their creativity, managerial capacities and leadership skills and to maintain netted through ISLAA Alumni Association.

Over the past eight years, the school hosted 320 young people and 180 renowned lecturers. The School for Young Leaders was rewarded by the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) as the 2017 best socially responsible project in Europe. lk/sk/19:44

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.