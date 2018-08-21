FM Dimitrov to meet US Secretary of State Pompeo

Washington, 21 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is set to meet Tuesday afternoon with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In Washington, he is also scheduled to meet senior officials of the US administration, National Security Council, US Department of State, US Congress as well as with the representatives of NGOs and other institutions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Dimitrov met late Monday with representatives of the Heritage Foundation and John Hopkins University.

“A rather frank meeting with Heritage colleagues. Grateful for your continuous support of Macedonia’s NATO membership! and “Great meeting with great friends of Macedonia and the Balkans, representatives of School of Advanced International Studies within John Hopkins University. Appreciate your wisdom and support!”, Dimitrov writes on Twitter.

Dimitrov is paying a working visit to the US on 20-22 August at the invitation of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. sk/09:38

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.