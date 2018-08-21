Muslims in Macedonia celebrate Kurban Bayram

Skopje, 21 August 2018 (MIA) - Muslims in Macedonia celebrate Tuesday Kurban Bayram or Eid el-Adha holiday.

The celebrations begin with the morning sabah-namaz prayer, and follow with the bajram-namaz prayers. The three day celebration also traditionally includes the sacrificial slaughtering of animals.

The holiday marks the day when the Quran was completed. The faithful exchange wishes for peace and welfare, and visit their relatives and neighbours. This holiday also marks the high point of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to the Islamic holy city of Mecca.

The head of the Macedonian Islamic Community, Reis ul Ulema Hadzi Sulejman Redzepi, sent his greetings and congratulations to the faithful on the holiday.

The first day of the Kurban Bayram holiday August 21 is non-working for all Muslim believers. sk/09:04

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.