Zaev: Macedonian language to be official in EU
- Tuesday, August 21, 2018 10:59 AM
Skopje, 21 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian language will be the official in the European Union's 500 million citizens, PM Zoran Zaev writes on his Facebook profile ahead of information campaign on upcoming referendum on deal with Greece and NATO and EU membership bids.
Zaev said that by joining the EU, all official communications between the Republic of Macedonia and the EU member states will be conducted and translated into Macedonian, as official and recognized in the territory that has 500 million inhabitants. sk/10:57
