Top Macedonian officials congratulate Kurban Bayram

Skopje, 21 August 2018 (MIA) - On the occasion of religious holiday Kurban Bayram (Eid el-Adha) President Gjorge Ivanov sent note of congratulations to the Head of the Islamic Religious Community Reis-ul-ulema Effendi Sulejman Rexhepi and to all Muslim believers in Macedonia.

“Great religious holidays are moments when we emphasize the values of community and respect. Macedonia is a country that has centuries-old tradition of coexistence among different religious communities. By respecting religious differences, we send strong message of building coexistence and mutual understanding, because only in this way, we will be able to build a brighter future for all citizens of the Republic of Macedonia,” reads note of congratulations.

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi also congratulated Kurban Bayram to all Muslim believers underlying that the great Muslim holiday Kurban Bayram is a holiday that symbolizes individual and collective solidarity and compassion for loved ones, neighbors and people who are less fortunate than us.

“Also, I wish the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia to live in harmony and understanding, regardless of ethnic, religious or political affiliation. Together, to build a country that will be a true home with equal democratic rights, standards and values for all our citizens,” Xhaferi said in the note.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in the note of congratulations to the Head of the Islamic Religious Community reis-ul-ulema effendi Suleyman Rexhepi and to all Muslim believers in Macedonia expressed heartfelt wishes for a happy holiday.

“Kurban Bayram holiday nurtures goodness towards the other, the goodness towards the different. It is a message of guidance for all of us citizens of the Republic of Macedonia to continue to strengthen together our social community as a society for all as the only path leading to our common home, in which every citizen has equal conditions for life, happiness and realization of their own ambitions,” Zaev notes. sk/11:52

