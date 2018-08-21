NATO delivers accession conditions, Macedonia to fulfill them in 18 months

Skopje, 21 August 2018 (MIA) - Reforms in the judicial system, implementation of internal procedures with respect to the agreement settling the name issue, provision of better transparency and adequate supervision of intelligence and security services, review of internal procedures for deploying armed forces abroad, etc, are some of the instructions sent by NATO to the government of the Republic of Macedonia that should be fulfilled in the next 18 months.

In coordination with the government, the ministries will have to meet many economic, political, security and judicial conditions that should be implemented by late April 2020.

The document, sent by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, features several political conditions Macedonia should fulfill, including most notably a number of conditions in the field of defense and the military. Also, the necessity is pinpointed of making sure that there will be no constitutional or legal restrictions that might hamper collective defense operations, making sure that all strategic guidelines for development, transformation and functioning of the national defense system and capabilities are in compliance with the country's future membership into NATO.

In one of its conditions, NATO notes that the Ministry of Defense should start realizing plans to reconstruct and modernize the armed forces in an attempt to strengthen the planned military capacities and to develop a more capable, disposable and sustainable forces that can contribute to NATO-led missions. Maintenance of the level of defense expenditures is required, which is enough to support reconstruction and modernization of the armed forces, deemed an effective contribution to the Alliance.

Macedonia and NATO are expected to kick off accession talks next month. The process could last until April 2020, when it is expected to be finalized after it is ratified by NATO member nations and Macedonia. ba/12:51

