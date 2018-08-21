Defendants in Parliament storming case to stand trial on Aug. 22

Skopje, 21 August 2018 (MIA) - A trial of the men accused of being involved in the events in Parliament on 27 April 2017 is set to start in a court in Skopje on Wednesday.

In March 2018, the Public Prosecution of Macedonia said it had filed an indictment against 30 men, of whom 28 were indicted for terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order and security and two men for complicity.

According to the public prosecution, the indictment covers three people, who are members of the Interior Ministry hierarchy structure, i.e. holders of 'gold' and 'silver' command, as well as men who led the 'For United Macedonia' movement.

The investigation could be expanded to include other people, because new evidence about the violent storming of Parliament had come to light, according to the prosecutor Darko Jakimovski, who was part of the prosecution team in the trial of the attempted murder of MP Zijadin Sela.

On July 5, seven men indicted for the MP's attempted murder on 27 April 2017 in Parliament were sentenced to years behind bars.

Kire Gjorgjievski was sentenced to 13 years in prison, Andrej Micov 10,5 years, Oliver Osavkovski 10,5 years, Nikolce Dimitrievski 10,5 years, Aleksandar Janevski-Tosta 13 years, Nikola Vojmirovski 13,5 years, and Kosta Delev 10,5 years. ba/14:09

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.