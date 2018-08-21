Average salary in June rises by 6.1 pct: statistics

Skopje, 21 August 2018 (MIA) - The average monthly net wage paid per employee in June 2018 was MKD 24,203 and compared to the same month in 2017, is up by 6.1 percent, State Statistical Office told Tuesday.

This increase is caused by the increase of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in the sectors: Mining and quarrying (20.4%), Information and communication (16.7%) and Manufacturing (14.7%).

A decrease in the average monthly net wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in the sectors: Financial and insurance activities (14.0%), Accommodation and food service activities (11.3%) and Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (3.0%).

The average monthly gross wage paid per employee in June 2018 was MKD 35,530. sk/13:34

