Average salary in June rises by 6.1 pct: statistics
- Tuesday, August 21, 2018 1:35 PM
Skopje, 21 August 2018 (MIA) - The average monthly net wage paid per employee in June 2018 was MKD 24,203 and compared to the same month in 2017, is up by 6.1 percent, State Statistical Office told Tuesday.
This increase is caused by the increase of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in the sectors: Mining and quarrying (20.4%), Information and communication (16.7%) and Manufacturing (14.7%).
A decrease in the average monthly net wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in the sectors: Financial and insurance activities (14.0%), Accommodation and food service activities (11.3%) and Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (3.0%).
The average monthly gross wage paid per employee in June 2018 was MKD 35,530. sk/13:34
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:27 PM | Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen 'strikes plea deal'
US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has entered into a plea deal with US federal...
- 7:46 PM | Vice-Premier Angjusev meets German business delegation
Germany is the most significant trade partner of Macedonia, Vice-Premier for Economic Affairs Koco A...
- 6:37 PM | More than two million Muslims mark Eid al-Adha in Saudi Arabia
More than two million Muslims took part in the symbolic stoning of the devil Tuesday in Saudi Arabia...
- 6:33 PM | FM Dimitrov visits Washington for meetings with US senators, NGO representatives
Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, who is paying an official visit to the US, held talks i...
- 5:15 PM | Three 'Docusprouts' to screen at MakeDox
Three films from the first generation of Docusprouts, which grew out of last year's MakeDox summer ...