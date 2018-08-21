Assumption of the Mother of God (August 28) – non­ working day in Macedonia

Skopje, 21 August 2018 (MIA) - The Assumption of the Mother of God August 28 (Tuesday) is a nonworking day for Orthodox faithful in Macedonia, the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy said Tuesday in a press release.

The Ministry is congratulating the Holiday to Orthodox believers in Macedonia. lk/17:05

###

