Three 'Docusprouts' to screen at MakeDox

Skopje, 21 August 2018 (MIA) – Three films from the first generation of Docusprouts, which grew out of last year's MakeDox summer school, will screen as part of the 'Kids and Youth' program of this year's documentary festival.

Two of the three documentaries will screen this evening -- Lea Dimitrova's Adolescensorship and Joana Arsovska's The Look in the Eyes -- whereas Roze Simonovska's Different will be shown on Wednesday.

Dimitrova's Adolescensorship is about three girlfriends who talk about their problems over coffee -- and look for a way to stop censorship.

Arsovska's The Look in the Eyes is about life before and after experiencing sexual abuse. One of the protagonists is anonymous, and the other one is the filmmaker herself, both teenagers.

Simonovska's Different tells the story of Yordan, who takes us into the world of autistic children who also know how to enjoy life despite the strange looks and narrow views of their fellow citizens.

MakeDox's programming also includes the Directing Reality workshop with Polish cinematographer Wojciech Staroń.

During Staroń’s Masterclass, taking place at the Museum of Contemporary Art from 20 to 22 August, the participants are learning how to engage in conversation with the audience using moving pictures and simplicity in photography.

Excerpts of his films Siberian Lesson, Argentinian Lesson, Brothers and Don Juan are being shown as examples of Staroń’s directing reality as it is. The workshop was made possible courtesy of the Krakow Film Foundation.

Meanwhile, the festival's organizers introduced the members of the five judging panels awarding the five MakeDox awards.

The winner of the Onion Award—for the best film in the main program—will be chosen by Pirjo Honkasalo, Wojciech Staroń, and Mariam Chachia.

The Young Onion Award—for the best film by a first- or a second-time director—will be given by judges Martichka Bozhilova, Miguel Ribeiro, and Nik Voigt.

The Sliced Onion Award—for the best short—will go to the film picked by Ingibjörg Halldórsdóttir, Xavier Marrades, and Diana Dabrowska.

The Onion Seed Award will be given to the best student film as decided by Tamara Kotevska, Eol Çashku, and Vladimir Dimoski.

The Moral Approach Award judges are Pirkko Saisio, Ismet Ramikevik, and Jasna Frangovska.

The prizes, which were made by Slovenian sculptor Primož Seliškar, will be awarded at Kurshumli An on Thursday.

The 9th MakeDox documentary film festival was funded by the Macedonian Film Agency, Creative Europe's MEDIA Program, the National Endowment for Democracy from Washington, USA, and the City of Skopje. mr/17:15

