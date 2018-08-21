FM Dimitrov visits Washington for meetings with US senators, NGO representatives

Skopje, 21 August 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, who is paying an official visit to the US, held talks in Washington with senators and representatives of NGOs.

Dimitrov’s meetings with Senators Bob Corker and Ron Johnson, chairmen of the Senate's Committee on Foreign Relations and Subcommittee on European and Regional Security Cooperation respectively, reaffirmed the significance of the Macedonian-US partnership and of official Washington further support of Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic future, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Senators also hailed Macedonia’s courage to resolve the name issue, saying that Washington was pleased to welcome the Skopje-Athens agreement. The US, they said, will keep supporting Macedonia’s efforts to turn its aspirations for EU, NATO membership into reality.

FM Dimitrov also held talks with representatives of the Heritage Foundation, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and the German Marshall Fund of the United States, focused on Macedonia’s ongoing activities towards the EU, NATO membership and its foreign policy achievements, in particular the agreement with Greece.

As a long-standing advocate of Macedonia’s accession to NATO, the Heritage Foundation will keep contributing to realization of this goal, which is in the interest of the country, the region and the US, Luke Coffey said.

Later today Dimitrov is also scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. lk/18:27

