FM Dimitrov: US State Secretary Pompeo voices strong support for Macedonia’s accession to NATO

Washington, 21 August 2018 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov had an official meeting Tuesday in Washington with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who voiced strong support for Macedonia to become the 30th NATO member.

‘This is a very significant moment for the Macedonian diplomacy. My meeting today with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was rather encouraging’ Dimitrov told MIA.

He also underlined the significance of the timing of his meeting with Pompeo.

‘As you know we are now focused on our homework. There is a need of successful referendum to confirm the agreement we have reached with our friends from Greece. Macedonia intends to become a full-fledged member of the military alliance and our American friends offer staunch support to that effect,’ Dimitrov said.

I am coming home tomorrow, he said, to convey the US encouraging messages to the citizens of Macedonia.

Speaking to MIA Washington correspondent, Wess Mitchell, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, commended Dimitrov for his personal role in Macedonia-Greece name talks crowned with the Prespa Agreement.

‘As one of the architects of this agreement, Minister Dimitrov played a vital role in the entire process. The US strongly supports the efforts of the Macedonian government. We highly appreciate Dimitrov’s role in the entire process and the US wish and hope for a successful referendum,’ Mitchell told MIA. lk/23:41

