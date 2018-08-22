Parliament holds coordination meeting on referendum campaign

Skopje, 20 August 2018 (MIA) - The first coordination meeting between Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and the coordinators of the parliamentary groups on campaign for referendum scheduled for Sep. 30 is set to be held on Wednesday.

Information whether and how the MPs and parliamentary groups will participate in the public campaign for the referendum is expected to be known, and also whether the parliament, as authorized proposer, will monitor the work of election bodies that will conduct the referendum on Sept. 30.

The government is expected today to determine the amount to be allocated for a referendum campaign based on information on the funds that the ministries and institutions can provide.

Planning of the campaign is underway and the details of the concept are being defined. Some institutions have already provided information in regard to the funds they can allocate. sk/09:43

