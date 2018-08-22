Investigation into Parliament storming hasn't stopped, Spasovski tells MIA

Skopje, 22 August 2018 (MIA) - The investigation into the events in Parliament on 27 April 2017 hasn't been closed yet. It is being carried out by the public prosecution for organized crime and corruption and the Ministry of the Interior (MoI), according to the Law on Criminal Procedure, follows the instructions of the Prosecutor's Office itself, Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski says in an interview with the Macedonian Information Agency (MIA).

A trial in the Parliament storming case in April 2017 began Wednesday in a Skopje court.

30 men, including lawmakers, artists, members of the Interior Ministry, security services and staff of the Parliament's security detail are standing trial. They are charged with 'terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order and security' of the country.

Asked why the investigation isn't getting any closer to finding the masterminds of the organized violent storming, the Minister notes that they are still 'intensively' working on establishing facts and collecting evidence all the while being orchestrated by the public prosecution and the court.

"Investigation into this event is conducted on the basis of an order of a public prosecutor and on the basis of decisions of the court in charge. The indictment has already entered a court procedure, however it doesn't mean that other probes are not launched, the ones that might reveal the masterminds of these events and might lead to other perpetrators. We want you to know, both you and the public in general, that we are constantly working on identifying people that had entered the Parliament of Macedonia and establishing their involvement. We present the information to the Public Prosecutor's Office and we will continue with the investigation by their orders," Minister Spasovski tells MIA. ba/12:52

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.