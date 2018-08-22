Parliament establishes coordination body for referendum campaign

Skopje, 22 August 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian Parliament set up a coordination body to organize the referendum nationwide on September 30 and to run a public campaign.

This is one of the conclusions of Wednesday's coordination meeting of Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi with chairpersons of the parliamentary groups. Parliament vice presidents and a government representative were also in attendance.

Helmed by Xhaferi, the coordination body consists of the vice presidents and coordinators of the parliamentary caucuses.

The Parliament will allow all MPs, those who support Yes vote and No vote and who 'boycott' the name referendum, to be equally given the platform to express their views and arguments to the public, it was announced.

By the end of the day, the Parliament is expected to send a letter to the government asking for funds to run a public campaign. A special account will be opened for this purpose.

Also, a representative of the VMRO-DPMNE caucus was once again a no-show. The Speaker is expected to contact the opposition party in an attempt to make an agreement on running a public referendum propaganda, Xhaferi's cabinet said. ba/16:13

###

