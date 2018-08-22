Gov’t appoints Saso Tasev for Director of Public Security Bureau
- Wednesday, August 22, 2018 4:17 PM
Skopje, 22 August 2018 (MIA) – At its regular session on Wednesday, the government appointed Saso Tasev for the Public Security Bureau (PSB) Director.
Now ex-PSB Director Laze Velkovski was released from duty over a scandal with a official state car.
The incoming one, Tasev, is a holder of master degree in security and future PhD of the Skopje-based Faculty of Security. He is an experienced police officer, serving at the Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoI) since 2001. Few months ago he was appointed for a head of the MoI Protective Security Detail Unit for VIPs and state institutions. He also served as a bodyguard of ex-Prime Minister Branko Crvenkovski.
During the parliament incidents in April 2017, Tasevski, then a bodyguard of incumbent Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski, along with two-three colleagues managed to save the lives of high officials of SDSM party, who were under attack of the raging mob in the Parliament’s press room. lk/16:16
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:15 PM | Zaev-Merkel: Upcoming referendum reflects citizens’ vision for Macedonia’s future
In a phone conversation with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed Germany’...
- 8:10 PM | Study: Next few years 'may be exceptionally warm'
The next few years could be "anomalously warm", according to a new study. Researchers have develope...
- 7:33 PM | EU’s Hahn: Forthcoming referendum – a choice between EU future and isolation
In an interview with MIA, Johannes Hahn, EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlar...
- 6:30 PM | Prosecution: Parliament storming will leave deep mark on Macedonia's history
The trial of 33 men accused of participating in the violent storming of Parliament on 27 April 2017 ...
- 6:07 PM | PM Zaev meets German MEP Butikofer
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev had a meeting Wednesday with Reinhard Butikofer, co-leader of the European...