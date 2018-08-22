Gov’t appoints Saso Tasev for Director of Public Security Bureau

Skopje, 22 August 2018 (MIA) – At its regular session on Wednesday, the government appointed Saso Tasev for the Public Security Bureau (PSB) Director.

Now ex-PSB Director Laze Velkovski was released from duty over a scandal with a official state car.

The incoming one, Tasev, is a holder of master degree in security and future PhD of the Skopje-based Faculty of Security. He is an experienced police officer, serving at the Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoI) since 2001. Few months ago he was appointed for a head of the MoI Protective Security Detail Unit for VIPs and state institutions. He also served as a bodyguard of ex-Prime Minister Branko Crvenkovski.

During the parliament incidents in April 2017, Tasevski, then a bodyguard of incumbent Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski, along with two-three colleagues managed to save the lives of high officials of SDSM party, who were under attack of the raging mob in the Parliament’s press room. lk/16:16

