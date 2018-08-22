Referendum campaign to cost EUR 1,3 million

Skopje, 22 August 2018 (MIA) – The campaign for the upcoming referendum will cost the country's budget EUR 1,3 million the Government decided at a session held on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Finance is to cover the campaign expenses by tapping into the current budget reserve. The Government said that if any funds remained at the end of the campaign, they would go back into the budget.

At its session last Tuesday, The Government adopted the decision to launch a public campaign on the referendum question "Are you in favor of the EU, NATO membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?".

The campaign, according to Government's press release, would be based on the principles of integrity, honesty and impartiality. Its aim is to inform citizens on the content of the agreement with Greece, the benefits of Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and NATO and the country’s plan of activities to that effect. It will also call on citizens to exercise their right to vote in the referendum and take responsibility for important decisions.

The Government will conduct the campaign through its usual communication tools, such as press releases, briefings, statements, press conferences, interviews, TV and radio appearances, and informal meetings with voters.

The campaign will also run on the social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Flickr and YouTube, which will cost EUR 6,500. mr/17:21

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.