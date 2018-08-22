Prosecution: Parliament storming will leave deep mark on Macedonia's history

Skopje, 22 Skopje 2018 (MIA) - The trial of 33 men accused of participating in the violent storming of Parliament on 27 April 2017 started Wednesday in a court in Skopje with the prosecution delivering its opening statement.

"The attacks in Parliament will leave a deep mark on Macedonia's history. Evidence will prove that the attackers, who are standing trial here today, were orchestrated by Aleksandar Vasilevski-Nindja and Nikola Mitrovski-Koljo. The police force was on their side and did nothing to stop the attackers. The MPs who opened the Parliament's gates were aware that the attackers will go on a rampage and by doing so, they undermined their constitutional principles. The 'For United Macedonia' movement was tasked with giving inflammatory speeches to enrage the mob to enter the Parliament," prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska said in her opening statement, in which she also provided a detailed account of what went down on 27 April 2017.

According to the prosecutor, it all started when a bodyguard of the former prime minister Nikola Gruevski, who accompanied him on his working visit to Vienna, called his brother Aleksandar Vasilevski in Skopje. After this phone call, the network of attackers was organized to storm the Parliament, which included a group of 68 men wearing balaclavas.

Ruskoska also said that one of the defendants had been ordered to 'liquidate' then-MP and current Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, which would be backed up by testimonies of witnesses during the trial.

Of the 33 men, 31 are tried on terrorism charges, while two of them are accused of 'complicity.'

The trial continues on Thursday. ba/18:25

###

