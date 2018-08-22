Butikofer: Citizens to decide on Macedonia’s future at upcoming referendum

Skopje, 22 August 2018 (MIA) – I hope that the people of Macedonia will make use of this opportunity to decide at a referendum on the future of their country, Reinhard Butikofer, co-leader of the European Green Party and MEP, told reporters on Wednesday after meeting Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

‘I think it is a duty of all citizens to cast their vote on such important issue. You can respectfully disagree on many issues, but you shouldn’t disagree about really facilitating the decision for the nation,’ Butikofer said.

Butikofer, who is visiting Macedonia on an invitation of the green political party – the Democratic Renewal of Macedonia (DOM), commended the courage of PM Zaev in the efforts to unblock the country’s EU-integration process and reach an agreement with Greece on the name issue.

‘I’ve sensed a new attitude in Brussels and also in my own country, in Germany, in Berlin, a new sense of openness and a new sense of responsibility regarding the necessity to finally include the Western Balkans in the European institutions. Naturally this would not happen from one minute to the next but you should grab the opportunity,’ Butikofer said.

Speaking about the benefits of the EU membership status,’ Butikofer notified the possibility of keeping the young people at home.

‘According to the figures I’ve seen Macedonia is one of the countries that is losing a high share of its youth because people emigrate to other parts of Europe as they are losing hope in the future of the country and their own future. And that can be restored. If Macedonia would become a member of the European Union, you could be as successful from Skopje as you can be from Berlin or Paris, because you are not isolated, you are part of a family. I think that’s probably the best thing that can emanate from such a process, which also proves that this is not a decision on being Macedonian or going to Europe. You will be able to be proud Macedonians if you mange to become part, an integrated part of Europe, Butikofer said.

Naturally, he said, there will also be new opportunities to look at what the EU has done for countries like Slovakia, Poland, countries that exceeded to be the European Union over the last 15 years.

DOM leader Liljana Poposka also underlined the significance of Macedonia’s accession to the EU and in this respect called on citizens to turn out and cast their vote at the referendum. lk/17:18

