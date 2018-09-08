Robert Popovski: Objectivity must be MIA's imperative

Skopje, 8 September 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian Minister for Communication, Accountability, and Transparency Robert Popovski said in an interview ahead of MIA's 20th anniversary that the Agency, among other things, needs to report impartially to build up the trust of the public.

MIA has been a reliable and professional public broadcasting service for twenty years now. What do you think of MIA and what do you expect from the agency?

MIA is without doubt the first and fastest news service that provides Macedonia's media, and the public, with information. Thus, objectivity must be an imperative for your reporters. This is essential, considering that a large part of the country's printed and digital media outlets republish MIA's news articles. I can vouch for this from my own experience as a journalist. I recall, if my newsroom didn't cover an event for some reason, we waited on your Agency to report on it and then we double-checked the quotations to make sure they were accurate.

What worried me at one point is that, instead of being a public broadcasting service, MIA was abused by the former ruling party as some sort of bulletin board, and by this I mean between 2006 and 2016. This was a time when Macedonian journalism suffered a serious blow to its quality, ethics, and objectivity.

But I think today, albeit after years of abuse, MIA's image is changing. I can tell by the increasingly more balanced articles. You've been meeting the journalistic principle of equal representation, for example, by asking various sides for comment on a given daily issue. This is very important for us. Republic of Macedonia's Government has pledged to follow and has been following the principles of transparency and accountability. But if the press spins the facts, there is no other way for us to show our transparency.

Do you think MIA's rating is improving, and do you approve of the content it currently offers?

Of course. It's a news agency, after all. So the main role of your newsroom is to provide information without defending or attacking people's viewpoints. This is what builds up the trust of the public.

Journalists can get [from MIA] a certain "pure" piece of information, untouched by politics, and then use that information in the articles published in their media outlet.

How do you rate your cooperation with MIA so far?

As I said, MIA's rating has been growing lately as it started to regain the trust of the public. This is directly proportional to how objective your reporting is.

What also influences your rating is the availability of news about various issues and updates on various parts of the world. The variety is obvious by just looking at your webpage. Original articles written by your journalists are accessible to anyone, as are photos and video reports from current events, not to mention public service information.

In an era of social networks, it's also important to publish information as soon as possible. That's one of the tools MIA's reporters use and I think that's the key to your success.

What would your message to MIA be on our jubilee?

For people who've dedicated twenty years of their lives to building a professional career and a news agency recognizable all over the country, there's no better message than to wish to meet you for an interview like this again for your fiftieth anniversary, regardless of my position then, so we can recall these words.

My wish for you is to continue informing our citizens and the wider public in a professional, objective way, as well as train new reporters, because there are journalists in MIA with years of experience, and young people can learn a lot from them.



Gabriela Tocko

Tr. by Magdalena Reed

