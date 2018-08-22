PM Zaev meets German MEP Butikofer

Skopje, 22 August 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev had a meeting Wednesday with Reinhard Butikofer, co-leader of the European Green Party and MEP, who voiced support for the implementation of Skopje-Athens name agreement and underlined the significance of the upcoming referendum for the future of Macedonia, Western Balkans and the European Union.

‘We are not only interested in seeing a solution to the problem you have had with Greece, but also ready to engage in opening of EU doors for Macedonia’s progress, and granting assistance, even in this moment when the accession talks are not yet launched, for advancing the country’s cooperation with the EU,’ Butikofer said.

PM Zaev commended the revival of the Friends of Macedonia Group in the European Parliament – a significant gesture of encouragement for citizens, parliament and government of the country.

‘After the historic agreement with Greece, all countries across the globe are recognizing our identity, as we have demonstrated our readiness for resolving not creating problems. The referendum is an obligation for everybody in the efforts to create better future for the new generations,’ Zaev said. lk/18:06

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.